WESTFIELD - A 30-year-old Troy man died in a two vehicle crash Friday morning. Police identified the man as Corey Pion.
According to Trooper Sgt. Andrew Jenson at about 8:02 a.m., state police were notified of a two vehicle crash that occurred on VT Route 100 south of Buck Hill Road.
State police say the investigation revealed that Pion was traveling south in 2006 Nissan Sentra at an unknown speed when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to spin and veer into the northbound lane of travel where he collided with 2001 Toyota pickup truck operated by Marc McAllister, 71, of Lowell. Police said that McAllister attempted to slow down and veer to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision but Pion crossed the center line and slid into McAllister’s path of travel.
Missisqoui Emergency Medical Service pronounced Pion deceased at the scene. McAllister sustained minor injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital in Newport City.
A portion of Route 100 was closed down for about three hours due to the crash.
Wright's Towing and B&B Motorsports arrived at the scene to remove the vehicles. The Troy Fire Department also responded.