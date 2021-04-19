Troy woman describes battle with COVID

Many locals know Kelly Stuber, of Troy, for rocking the stage with Sibling Reverie, the band she shares with her brother, David Wyman. But for a few weeks, she faced a life-threatening illness as she battled the COVID-19 virus at two northern Vermont hospitals.
Stuber started to feel ill in March. She described her symptoms as a tight chest, shortness of breath, and cough. A week earlier, she complained to her primary care provider about chest tightness
“I felt like when I had asthma as a kid,” said Stuber, who noted the asthmatic symptoms ceased when becoming an adult.
For several weeks she struggled with symptoms, including trouble breathing. Now is recovering and doing much better. (Read the full story in the Express on Tuesday, April 20.)