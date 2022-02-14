NEWPORT CITY – Think romance and true love is only in fictional books found at the drug store? Then look at James and Nicole Johnson, who have been together for 61 years and married for 55 years. They celebrated their anniversary Jan. 21. The Johnsons got together while entering their freshman year at the former Newport High School.
"I saw this beautiful creature from afar, and I said, 'that's the one for me," said James as he gazed lovingly at his bride. "She wasn't only beautiful, she was smart and very outspoken and independent. I was shy and withdrawn a little bit, but she has gotten me out of that after all these years. They say opposites attract, so here we are."
Being a good athlete and being polite is what attracted Nicole to James.
"He wasn't rough and tough," she said. "He was a nice person."
Perhaps the Johnsons were a match made in heaven. They had the same interests, including community service, school, and sports.
