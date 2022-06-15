By ED BARBER
Staff Writer
DERBY - Six years ago runners Mike Nolan and Paul Chambers started to train together. From this beginning, the Northern Border Running Club was born. Several nights a week they would meet at the track to run, even being joined by their significant others.
Last year they decided to turn their running partnership into something more, something that other people could be involved in. And so, they planned a series of five kilometer races.
They will do the same this season. The events are scheduled weekly, from the first Friday in June to the first Friday in July, for a total of five events.
"We go to different towns," Chambers said. They map out a 5K course with an eye toward the countryside, historic or natural features, and perhaps an ice cream stand at the finish line. Gravel roads are preferable.
For the rest of the story see Thursday's Express.