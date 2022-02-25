OLLAND - A late evening fire Wednesday sent two people to North Country Hospital in Newport City. Derby Line Fire Chief Craig Ellam identified them as Keith Gray and Trevor Gray from the Gray Farm.
“I spoke to both today, and they’re feeling better, but they are feeling the effects of it,” Ellam said.
The barn had approximately 700 to 800 cattle inside, most of which farmworkers got out, Ellam said. He said that one or two died, and others suffered smoke inhalation.
“We’re waiting to see how they do,” Ellam said early Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the fire at 223 Valley Road at about 9:48 p.m. Ellam called the newer freestyle barn very large and estimated it’s 120 by 750 feet long.
“The length of the barn created some problem,” he said. “Firefighters had to keep lengthening the hoses to reach through it.”
