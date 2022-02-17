HARLESTON – A two vehicle crash in Charleston Wednesday resulted in two deaths.
State police Sgt. Joshua Mikkola did not name the 18-year-old victims in the press release issued Thursday morning. The driver of the second car, 23-year-old Katelyn Deslandes, sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Mikkola wrote that at about 8:46 p.m., the state police responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash. Police determined that Deslandes was traveling west on Route 105 when she reportedly drove her 2013 Chevrolet Malibu into the eastbound lane of travel and struck a 2011 Hyundai Sonata.
According to Mikkola’s press release, the juvenile driver was taken to North Country Hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mikkola wrote in his press release no one involved was wearing a seatbelt.
The Charleston Fire Department, the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, the Newport Ambulance Service, and Wright’s Towing also responded. The crash remains under investigation.