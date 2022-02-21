ed two juveniles from Lake Memphremagog Friday morning. Due to their age, Fire Chief John Harlamert could not release their names.
Firefighters responded to Paddock Lane at 10:18 a.m. to report two people who went through the ice. Upon arrival, Harlamert found two teenagers who had been on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that went through the ice near a reef by the Bluffs.
The juveniles stood on the ATV until help arrived, said Harlamert, who added that the rescue team was almost chest-deep in the water. The rescue team went out as far as they could with the new off-road vehicle they recently put into service and then used their “Rescue Alive” sled to bridge the gap, he said.
“They had to work in chest-deep water on either side of the reef to get to them,” Harlamert said. “The rescue team put the victims on the sled.”
One of the rescued teens was taken to North Country Hospital, while the other was picked up by his family.
Harlamert guessed the teenagers were about a quarter of a mile from shore. He estimated the temperature was about 14 degrees with 30 mile per hour winds and blowing snow.
The Newport Ambulance Service, the Newport City Police Department, and other authorities also responded to the scene. This was the first time the fire department used their new off-road rescue vehicle. The ATV was recovered later in the day.