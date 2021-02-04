U.S. Attorney Christina E. Nolan announced today that the District of Vermont collected
$105,483,842.21 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2020. Of this amount,
$27,111,668.98 was collected in criminal actions and $78,372,173.23 was collected in civil
actions. The collections include amounts recovered in matters handled by the District of
Vermont together with its federal partners at the Department of Justice and other United States
Attorneys’ offices.
“The District of Vermont’s federal prosecutors and Civil Division attorneys work tirelessly to
protect our citizens, to recover financial losses they sustain from criminal conduct, and to
safeguard precious taxpayer resources,” said United States Attorney Christina E. Nolan. “Their
efforts enabled us to achieve justice and recoup a significant amount of taxpayer dollars in Fiscal
Year 2020.”
The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for
enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to
federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal
crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the
victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims Fund,
which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim
assistance programs.
In addition to collections related to civil and criminal actions, the U.S. Attorney’s office in the
District of Vermont, working with partner agencies and divisions, collected $905,520.00 in asset
forfeiture actions in FY 2020. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets
Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement
purposes.
The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice.