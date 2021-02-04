U.S. Attorney Christina E. Nolan announced today that the District of Vermont collected

$105,483,842.21 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2020. Of this amount,

$27,111,668.98 was collected in criminal actions and $78,372,173.23 was collected in civil

actions. The collections include amounts recovered in matters handled by the District of

Vermont together with its federal partners at the Department of Justice and other United States

Attorneys’ offices.

“The District of Vermont’s federal prosecutors and Civil Division attorneys work tirelessly to

protect our citizens, to recover financial losses they sustain from criminal conduct, and to

safeguard precious taxpayer resources,” said United States Attorney Christina E. Nolan. “Their

efforts enabled us to achieve justice and recoup a significant amount of taxpayer dollars in Fiscal

Year 2020.”

The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for

enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to

federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal

crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the

victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims Fund,

which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim

assistance programs.

In addition to collections related to civil and criminal actions, the U.S. Attorney’s office in the

District of Vermont, working with partner agencies and divisions, collected $905,520.00 in asset

forfeiture actions in FY 2020. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets

Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement

purposes.

The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice.

