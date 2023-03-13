NEWPORT CITY - Senator Russ Ingalls focused on the affordable heat act and paid family leave bills at Monday's legislative breakfast, calling the initiatives “unaffordable”. He said the legislature should consider whether these initiatives help people who don't have a voice.
Prior to Town Meeting Day the Vermont senate voted to add an amendment to the bill calling for a study on the financial impact the legislation will have on consumers. By a vote of 19-10, the senate added a $1.2 million study with a publishing deadline of January 2025.