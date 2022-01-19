Governor Phil Scott outlined a proposed 2022-2023 budget of $7.7 billion Tuesday. The address focused on spending tax dollars on a variety of systemic infrastructure problems, paying debt, and targeting one time federal funds to rebuild the economy and recruit a badly needed workforce.
Three rounds of federal funding since the inception of the COVID pandemic has left Vermont's coffers full. Vermont has a projected $234 million surplus in the general fund budget and a $90 million surplus in the Education Fund.
"We find ourselves at a critical time," Scott said. "We need to make decisions that's in our best long term interests."
In addition to the surplus funds, the state will draw on a billion dollars in funds Congress has allocated to Vermont over the next couple of years. Scott urged the legislature consider fully funding a deficit in the teachers and state worker's retirement fund of $394 million.
Read more in Wednesday's Newport Daily Express...