UPDATE:As of 6 p.m. I-91 has reopened
Starting shortly before noon on Thursday, September 14, I-91 between Exit 27 (Newport) and the US-Canadian Border was closed due to a law enforcement incident. This includes the bridge between Caswell Avenue and Holland.
According to a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), “CBP has responded to a threat regarding a suspicious package at the Derby Line Port of Entry. Traffic is being diverted to alternate nearby ports such as Route 5, Beebe Plain, and Norton.”
Traffic at the port of entry on Rte 5 in Derby Line was backed up as of 1-1:30 p.m. but according to sources, that traffic pressure has since been relieved. The Express is following the story, and will provide Updates as we know more. (Christopher Roy, Staff Writer, contributed to this story)