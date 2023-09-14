I-91 closed to the border

Traffic backed up at the port of entry on Rte 5 in Derby Line following the closure of I-91 between exit 27 and the US-Canadian Border on Thursday, September 14. (Photo by Christopher Roy)

UPDATE:As of 6 p.m. I-91 has reopened

Starting shortly before noon on Thursday, September 14, I-91 between Exit 27 (Newport) and the US-Canadian Border was closed due to a law enforcement incident. This includes the bridge between Caswell Avenue and Holland.

