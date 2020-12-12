The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of Clinton Casavant, 89, who had been missing from Essex Junction, Vermont, since Sunday. Police say that the death does not appear to be suspicious.
State police received an emergency call at about 9:34 a.m. Saturday, from a resident of County Road in Woodbury. The caller reported that he was walking on an unmaintained logging road about a quarter mile from County Road when he located the vehicle belonging to Casavant, who appeared to be deceased inside the vehicle.
Members of the Vermont State Police, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Field Force Division, responded to the scene to begin a death investigation. Casavant’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The incident is not considered suspicious.
The Essex Police Department has been investigating Casavant’s disappearance. The death investigation is being led by the Vermont State Police. Investigators continue to ask that anyone with information about Casavant’s disappearance or who might have seen him or his vehicle since he went missing to contact the Essex Police Department or Vermont State Police.