NEWPORT — The  Newport Police arrested a man Monday suspected of committing the robbery with a screwdriver of a Family Dollar store over the weekend.
Joseph Scalzo, 38, of Derby Line, was charged with armed robbery following an investigation.
Newport Police responded to Family Dollar at 266 Main St. on Sunday, July 18, at 9 p.m. for a report of a robbery.
Based on the initial investigation, police learned that a male suspect armed with a screwdriver approached two cashiers and demanded money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
“I would like to applaud the efforts by the officers involved in this case and their ability to make a quick arrest," Police Chief Travis Bingham said.
Scalzo was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport and is being held on violation of his parole.
