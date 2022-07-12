DERBY - The Haskell Free Library and Opera House was shuttered for two years during the Covid pandemic. During the closure, the board of trustees were busy crafting and executing a plan to upgrade the historic building. On Monday evening at the Derby select board meeting, the Haskell trustee president Paula Halbedl asked the selectboard for $25,000 from American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds to upgrade the building.
Selectman Steve Gendreau recommended the board defer action until all applications for the use of ARPA funds have been reviewed.
"We should have everyone's ideas come in and choose, instead of piecemeal," he said. "Set a deadline to apply and see what we've got"
Board member Karen Chitambar offered a different perspective.
"Some bonafide organizations have done a good job," Chitambar said. As known entities, the board can offer funding support prior to the filing deadline.
The selectboard did authorize $10,000 to help advance pending projects at the library. Board members agreed to consider the balance once they have protocols in place to allocate ARPA funds.
