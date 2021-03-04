Are you 65 or older and looking for a vaccine appointment in the Burlington area? There are lots of open first-dose appointments at Vermont National Guard-run clinics on March 5, 6 and 7 in South Burlington. If you want to schedule your appointment, or already have one set for later and want to reschedule, go to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find those clinics or call 855-722-7878.
