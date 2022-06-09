VILLAGE OF DERBY LINE - Over the past few weeks there has been a spree of vandalism in Derby Line. Vandals have broken windows in the shuttered Derby Line Ambulance building. Six windows on the front of the building and two on the side were broken. There has also been a number of vandalism reports for Baxter Park. The portable toilet at the park has been tipped over several times and most recently, was set on fire. According to Derby Line resident Bethany Creaser, other incidents include tipping over picnic tables and benches at the park. The Orleans County Sheriff's Department has been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff's Department at 802-334-3333.