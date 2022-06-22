BARTON - The owners of the Trackside Snack Bar, located within the Orleans County Fairgrounds, are looking for the vandals that caused extensive damage to their business.
Earlier this week people inspected the building "found the place in a disaster," Elaine Shaw, owner of the contents of the snackbar, said.
"It's a wicked mess," Shaw said, nearly in tears. "I don't understand why people would be so mean to us after all the years we put into the fairgrounds. We treated everybody decently and provided them with a decent meal."
Shaw believes the damage happened sometime between Monday, June 12, and Sunday, June 19. The Shaw family is offering a reward for information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of the vandals, and she asks anyone with information to call the police.
The Shaws have run the snackbar for over 20 years. They own the contents of the business, while the fair association owns the building.
