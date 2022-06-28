NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont Foodbank, working with local volunteers, distributes fresh produce and meat monthly. The VeggieVanGo program is quite popular; at the Newport distribution location earlier this week, vehicles were lined up two deep. An estimated 700 families were given food in the space of an hour.
"The distributions around the state are supported by host partners," Amy Davidson, an employee with Vermont Foodbank, said. North Country Hospital is a local sponsor. Volunteers from the hospital and the Abbey Group helped distribute the food.
Prior to the Covid pandemic, VeggieVanGo was a pop up event, similar to a farmer's market vendor. With the onset of the pandemic, they converted to a drive through distribution system.
Demand for food has increased over the past two years. It has got to the point that sometimes they run out of food, Davidson said. The package of fresh food the ‘Van’ gives out includes six types of produce Such as zucchini, carrots, and cucumbers. On Tuesday morning, boxes of ground meat and pork tenderloins, potatoes, watermelon, and apples were also distributed.