Essex Junction – This year the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame celebrates 19 years of honoring farmers, producers and people dedicated to supporting Vermont’s working landscape. Nominations will be accepted in three categories: Emerging Leaders, Ag Innovators, and The Lifetime Achievement Award.
Please consider yourself invited to nominate a leader in Vermont agriculture for the 2021 award. Who is eligible? Anyone who is significantly contributing to farming in Vermont – whether they own or work on a farm, or provide direct support. Individuals, partners, families and collectives – including members of the farmworker community – are candidates, all vital to growing Vermont’s food, fiber and fuel.
The three categories are as defined:
Emerging Leader: This category highlights those who are stepping up to become the next generation of agricultural leaders in Vermont. Age 40 or younger (born after June 1, 1981), these individuals demonstrate a deep commitment to Vermont’s working landscape and are poised to lead our Ag community into the future. They are remarkable for their service, youthful energy, and dedication to Vermont agriculture.
Ag Innovator: Those in consideration for this category have demonstrated a fresh and forward-thinking approach to agriculture. They are making or have made a significant, positive impact on Vermont, in areas such as but not limited to: growing the local economy, promoting stewardship and conservation, improving community health and nutrition, developing new tools and practices, and using alternative models in business and land ownership. They are notable for their unique perspective and unconventional approach. (Age is not a factor for consideration in this category.)
Lifetime Achievement: This category recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement, improvement, or development of Vermont agriculture over the course of their long career. Nominees shall have played an active role in Vermont agriculture for at least thirty years.
Nominations will be accepted until 5pm on Friday May 7th, 2021.
To nominate an ag leader for the 2021 Vermont Ag Hall of Fame electronically or download a printable form please visit: cvexpo.org/hall-of-fame/