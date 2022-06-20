NEWPORT CITY – Vermont law enforcement officers and their K-9 partners had an opportunity to demonstrate their skill sets at the Newport Farm and Garden store Saturday. It was also the day when the Vermont Canine Association drew the winner of a zero-turn riding lawn mower. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Vermont Canine Association.
Marc Quirion, general manager of Newport Farm and Garden, said the 2022 Cub Cadet Zero Turn Mower has a value of $3,499. They, along with the Vermont Canine Association, split the cost of the mower. Quirion called the fundraiser a great cause and said the police have shown up when they’ve needed help in the past.
Emily Leinoff, of the Vermont Police Canine Association, explained that they are a non-profit organization that supports police K-9 teams throughout New England. Money raised through the organization helps the department keep costs down, so they don’t need to put it into their budgets. K-9 teams aid in keeping drugs off the streets, help with apprehending “bad guys”, and find missing or lost people. One of their teams from the Killington area recently helped locate a six-year-old autistic child.
“Without the dog, I’m not sure that we would have been able to find him,” she said.
