Waterbury, Vt., February 16, 2021 – The Vermont Department of Corrections is conducting an internal review following the death of a Vermont inmate at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi, on Saturday.
Cecil Vivian, 62, was found by staff the evening of February 13. Medical staff responded to the unit and called for outside medical assistance. Vivian was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:19 p.m. The cause of death is being determined but does not appear to be suspicious.
Staff at TCCF notified Vermont DOC officials Saturday night. Vermont DOC in turn notified the Vermont Prisoners’ Rights Office and began the internal review process.
Vermont DOC contracts with CoreCivic’s Mississippi facility to provide supplemental housing for the inmate population. There are currently 180 Vermont inmates housed at TCCF.