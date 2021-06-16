WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Corrections is hoping to begin resuming in-person visits at the state's prisons on July 1.
Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker says family visits to incarcerated individuals will be the next focus of the department.
"We understand, and we've understood the entire time what a strain this has been on families, not being able to see their loved ones," Baker told WCAX-TV. "So we're starting to plan, hopefully, on July 1st, we will slowly start rolling out visitation."
The department is also trying to get as many incarcerated individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible.
Currently, between 65% and 75% of the inmate population has been vaccinated.
The move by the Corrections Department comes after Republican Gov. Phil Scott lifted all COVID-19 restrictions.
The state of emergency that allowed the governor to impose the COVID-19 restrictions expired at midnight Tuesday.