MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Legal Aid filed a class-action lawsuit against the state over the end of the emergency program set up to help the homeless during the pandemic.
The program will have stricter eligibility requirements starting Thursday for who will be able to stay in state-supplied hotel rooms.
The lawsuit alleges the state's changes violate Vermont law and have a restrictive definition of what qualifies as a disability. About 700 people could lose their hotel rooms.
"On July 1, hundreds of Vermonters with disabilities will be ousted from their motel shelter to live in vans, barns, campsites, and our city streets," said Vermont Legal Aid Staff Attorney Mairead O'Reilly. "Our clients are anxious and fearful about what comes next, and our local communities are scrambling to develop the infrastructure necessary to meet the needs of this population."
O'Reilly said there is a more responsible and lawful way for the state to transition from the pandemic-era emergency housing program, which would exclude a large population of people who also experience substance use disorders and mental health disabilities.
The program has a price tag of more than $100 million. Gov. Phil Scott and other administration officials say the program isn't sustainable, but the state has expanded housing eligibility from before the pandemic.
"We feel as though we have protections in place, we have taken steps to ensure that people are protected that are coming out of the program," Scott during the regular Tuesday virus briefing. "It has expanded tremendously since pre-pandemic."
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the state expanded the definition of disability and they are giving homeless Vermonters $2,500 stipends and up to $8,000 for housing assistance.
"We're not dropping services for people, we're wrapping services around people to help them in this transition," he said.