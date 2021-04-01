- If you still have capacity in your manure pit, wait for the optimal weather and field conditions for spreading.
- Do not spread manure on saturated ground that will runoff to surface water or ditches, or before major rain events.
- After spreading any nutrient (liquid or solid manure, compost, or fertilizer) be sure to keep accurate records of the manure or nutrients applied.
Vermont Manure Spreading Ban Ends Today Farmers Encouraged to Review Manure Spreading Rules Going Forward
Montpelier, VT – Vermont’s winter manure spreading ban ends today, April 1st, but with snow currently falling on many fields in Vermont, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is issuing a spring stewardship reminder to Vermont farmers and Custom Manure Applicators.
Warm, dry weather which helped warm fields in March will hopefully return and make good conditions for field work in April. Until good weather returns, the Required Agricultural Practices (RAPs) outline that manure cannot be applied to fields that are frozen or snow-covered, nor to fields that are saturated, likely to runoff, or are conducive to any other off-site movement regardless of nutrient management plan recommendations.
VAAFM has the following additional reminders for farmers this spring:
Individual field conditions will vary significantly across the State from one region to the next, and farmers need to assess their fields carefully and take action to ensure that they are in compliance with the RAPs and are protecting Vermont’s waterways.
Vermont’s winter manure spreading ban, which prohibits spreading between December 15 and April 1, began in 1995. Vermont’s farmers did an incredible job managing their nutrient management plans this fall and winter. The Agency did not have to issue any spreading exemptions from November to April.
For more information about the RAPs, the winter manure spreading ban, or for recommendations regarding early season spreading practices, please visit: http://agriculture.vermont.gov/RAP.
For questions please contact:
Ryan Patch | VAAFM Water Quality Division Assistant Director
802-272-0323 | Ryan.Patch@Vermont.gov
