Soldiers from 1-172 CAV and 172nd Public Affairs Detachment of the Vermont National Guard, departed Sunday to join over 20,000 other National Guard members in securing a peaceful Inauguration. Approximately 100 Vermont Army National Guard soldiers will support operations in Washington, DC, ahead of the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday January 20.
Governor Scott said: “Thank you to the Vermont National Guard soldiers who are on their way to Washington, D.C. to help defend democracy and ensure a peaceful transition of power.”
When the announcement came last Thursday that the VTNG would join the security effort, Major General Greg Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard said, “We swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. We are honored to play our part in securing one of the most time honored traditions in American history: the Presidential Inauguration.”
The Guard worked with Governor Phil Scott to ensure Vermont could assist in this mission without impacting its support of the state’s COVID-19 response or other state needs.
The governor approved the mission, saying: “After the tragic events at our Capitol on January 6, we must do all we can to secure a peaceful transition of power on Inauguration Day. I am grateful to the brave men and women of the Vermont National Guard for their service and doing their part during this deployment to protect our republic and the democratic values we hold dear.”
The element from Vermont joins nearly 20,000 National Guard service members deployed to provide security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district and federal agencies. The public’s safety is the top priority of the National Guard, members will meet the requirements of the supported civil authorities, posturing with protective equipment, weapons and live-ammunition.
“Our Soldiers have been preparing for upcoming deployments over the last two years, as a result they are among the most trained and ready in the country,” said Colonel Brey Hopkins, commander, 86th IBCT (MTN). “I know they will represent Vermont and the 86th IBCT (MTN) well on this historic day.”
All Service members deployed in support of Operation Capitol Response will follow COVID-19 protocols in accordance with Center for Disease Control guidelines and may quarantine upon their return from the Capitol region.