MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos will be performing a post-election audit of the 2020 Vermont General Election results, his office said.
The audit, which is routine, will take place on Wednesday in Montpelier.
Every ballot cast and every race in the seven randomly selected communities will be included in the audit. The communities selected for this year’s audit are Brandon, Pownal, Randolph, South Burlington, Topsham, Warren and Worcester.
“Post-election audits are a best practice that, as per Vermont law, we conduct after every General Election, to verify the accuracy of election results and provide Vermonters with further confidence in the integrity of the election process,” Condos said in a statement.
The audit will be streamed live on ORCA Media’s YouTube Channel.