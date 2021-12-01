MONTPELIER, VT — The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) and the newly established Vermont State University invite nominations and applications for the University’s inaugural role of President.
“Vermont State University is a truly unique institution that is committed to providing high quality, yet affordable and accessible education,” said VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny. “The University is envisioned as the first state-wide hybrid institution in the nation, delivering on the promise to our students that Vermont is their campus, with programs that span our state, for the benefit of our students and families, our communities, our workforce, our economy, and our future.
Vermont State University will be one new university, established from the unification of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College, and will operate five campuses across the state, plus additional remote sites. The plan is for the new President to serve simultaneously as the President of Vermont State University and President of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College for the 2022-2023 academic year. Effective July 1, 2023, Vermont State University will officially launch as the unified, singly-accredited institution.”
“This is a pivotal moment for future of public higher education in Vermont. We are seeking a visionary leader who can draw from the unique culture and context of each of our institutions, leading our institutions through their final year and through the launch of Vermont State University,” added VSCS Board of Trustees Vice Chair and Chair of the Vermont State University President Search and Screen Committee, Megan Cluver. “Integral to this role is the ability to bring our three institutions together, and ultimately launch the new University with the needs of our students central to the design and operations. I am confident we will find the right leader to work in partnership with our system institutions, Chancellor, and transformation teams.”