MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont announced Tuesday it was suspending the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."
In a tweet, Gov. Phil Scott said the state is suspending Tuesday's Johnson & Johnson clinics and officials would be reaching out to people who had appointments so they can be rescheduled.
The move came after the federal government decided to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after unusual blood clots were reported in six women that occurred between six and 13 days after they were given the shot.
Scott also announced he would be delaying his usual 11 a.m. virus briefing. The delay will allow Scott, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine to attend a regularly scheduled briefing with White House officials.
The decision by the federal government to suspend the use of Johnson & Johnson will not affect the other two vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, that are currently authorized for use in the United States.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S.
___
NUMBERS
On Tuesday the Vermont Department of Health reported more than 70 new confirmedcases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to almost 21,400.
There were 30 people hospitalized, including five in intensive care.
The number of fatalities was 233, unchanged from Monday.
The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 166.14 new cases per day on March 28 to 146.29 new cases per day on April 11.
The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 0.86 deaths per day on March 28 to 0.57 deaths per day on April 11.