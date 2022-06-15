Call 988 For Help
NEWPORT CITY- Agency of Human Services (AHS) secretary Jenney Samuelson said Vermont will switch from a 10 number toll free suicide hotline number to a national 988 number. Samuelson made the announcement at the governor's Tuesday press conference.
In 2020 Congress designated the 988 number to be used by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The substance abuse rate and suicide rate has increased since the onset of the Covid pandemic over two years ago, Samuelson said. The hotline number is easy to remember, similar to calling 911 during an emergency.
Congress estimates 150 million adult (over the age of 12) Americans can be served by calling 988. As documented in the 988 Appropriations Report, 70 million individuals have mental health and/or substance use disorders. An estimated 80 million people have been exposed to traumatic events, but aren't diagnosed with a mental health or substance use disorder. They are also eligible for services.
Representative Woodman Page, Orleans-2, said that he supports the state's funding commitment to operate 988. Page serves on the House Committee on Health Care which heard testimony about the national call line. He expressed concern about who is going to answer the calls.
"Nationally there's a worker shortage," Page said. He would like a Lifeline/988 center located in Vermont. As with the rest of the nation, Vermont's workforce shrank during the Covid pandemic and has yet to rebound. Page said calls to state offices, such as unemployment and the Department of Motor Vehicles, are currently answered by out of state contractors. He prefers local options, especially for something like 988.
"Vermonters know Vermonters," Page said. "We know where they're coming from."
