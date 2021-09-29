By the narrow margin of a 3-2 decision, the Vermont Supreme Court upheld the state constitution's Article 11. The article protects a person against unlawful search and seizure. Evidence taken by a federal border patrol agent in August of 2018 was used to convict Brandi-Lena Butterfield and Phillip Walker-Braize for possessing marijuana and mushrooms.
The appellants were driving home to Richford when a customs agent on a roving patrol stopped the pair. The agent detected “signs of nervousness” by Lena-Butterfield who slowed down upon spying the border patrol vehicle and was glancing in the rear-view mirror.
After asking citizenship questions, the agent informed them he detected the odor of green marijuana while approaching the vehicle. A request to search the vehicle was denied.
