Governor Phil Scott today announced a welcomed update to the state’s travel quarantine policy. Effective Tuesday, February 23rd people who are fully vaccinated and at least 14 days out from their final vaccine dose, can travel to and from Vermont without quarantine restrictions. This change represents an important turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic, is rooted in the best available science, and speaks to the positive impact mitigation measures and vaccines are having in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
As the Governor noted in his media briefing today, these changes raise many questions. Please know we are actively reviewing a range of changes, including what vaccination means for multi-household gatherings and other considerations. In the weeks ahead, further restrictions are likely to be loosened as the science, data, and advice of our experts allows.
For your planning purposes, however, at a minimum, you should expect that sometime this spring we will be back to gathering and travel guidance that is like (or better than) where we were last August.
We understand the desire for more certainty around the combination of metrics that will result in specific policy changes. If we could provide certainty, we would. The unfortunate reality is that this is a very dynamic, and often unpredictable environment, and the policy decisions are always a difficult, delicate balance.
The state’s top priority remains ensuring that those 65+, and those with certain health conditions, are vaccinated as quickly as possible. At the current rate of vaccination, the Health Department expects to be substantially complete with the high-risk population in mid-April. By then, we expect to be able to provide a more detailed assessment of the path forward. With the understanding that things could certainly change.
To reiterate, we believe that this spring both gathering and cross state travel restrictions will be loosened to the degree that would allow for many types of events and activities to take place.
ACCD guidance provided a path forward for events last summer, including capacity limits of 75 people indoors and 150 people outdoors, as well as for larger events if they were conducted using pods of participants. Event organizers and planners should use this as the baseline for this summer. Please review that guidance when planning and booking events, as it will be the starting point for future guidance updates.
The whole ACCD team and I want to thank all who have reached out to us and provided insights into the challenges you face, as well as your desire to keep public health and safety at the forefront of the conversation. We realize this has been a historic challenge. We truly believe we are headed towards more promising times for our economy, communities, families – and ultimately a recovery that is full and sustained for our state.
We hope this communication and existing guidance give you a framework to start planning summer events and reassurance that if we can stay on our current course, we can open to an even greater degree this spring.
ACCD is committed to staying in close contact as conditions on the ground allow for additional guidance to be issued.