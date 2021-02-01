South Burlington, Vt. – Mother Nature is sending a significant amount of snow our way and VGS wants to ensure safety is top of mind during the snowstorm.
“Your safety is our top concern. Our teams are prepared to respond to all emergencies, day or night, as quickly and safely as possible,” said Neale Lunderville, VGS President & CEO. “We also want to remind customers that there are steps you can take to ensure your own safety as the snow starts to pile up.”
Report all gas leaks – Natural gas and propane have an odor similar to that of rotten eggs. Leave the area right away and call us at (802) 863-4511 if you think you smell natural gas.
Keep gas meters free from snow and ice – use a broom, not a shovel, to clear snow from your meter assembly and vents.
Keep exterior sidewall vents clear – if a vent becomes buried in snow or blocked otherwise, equipment may shut down or draw exhaust fumes into a home.
Test smoke alarms – It is important to have smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside each sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. If possible, smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
Test carbon monoxide alarms – Carbon monoxide (CO) is colorless, odorless and tasteless. Exposure to even small quantities of CO can cause flu-like symptoms. Higher levels can be dangerous. Test and replace CO detectors as recommended. Properly maintain and vent your appliances. Never use a gas stove to heat your home and do not use a generator indoors or near the home. If you suspect CO poisoning, call 911 or local fire department, seek fresh air and remain outside.
For more safety information and details about our 24/7 Service Plan, please visit vgsvt.com.