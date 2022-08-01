BROWNINGTON - Buster has been busted. The dog (breed unknown) was the subject of a complaint by Donna Dauphins after an encounter with Adam and Debbie Brunelle's pet. Following a vicious dog hearing in mid July, the selectboard decided Buster must be confined in some manner when left outside unattended.
Dauphins was riding a bike on a town road when Buster bit her. Debbie Brunelle confirmed she heard a dog barking and a woman's voice. Adam called Buster into the house and Debbie went outside and apologized several times, and offered Dauphins ice. She testified at the hearing that 10 year old Buster has never bitten a person before.