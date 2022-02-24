BARTON-Taxpayers were in a giving mood at the annual Lake Region Union High School board meeting, voting to level fund the budget at $7,113,270. The meeting was held in-person. Following a floor debate, the original amount to be raised to pay expenses of the school district was increased by 1.2 percent to level fund the 2022/23 fiscal year.
Likewise, voters authorized the transfer of $165,000 from the prior year's audited fund balance to the capital reserve fund. Most capital expenditures are covered by the annual budget. The high school board established a capital fund in 1982 with approval from the district's residents. Last year board members asked and were authorized to transfer $65,000 to the capital reserve fund.
The school board prefers to raise funds upfront for high ticket capital expenditures, such as replacing the two elevators within the next five years. The goal is to raise funds to pay the project without having to borrow money.
The Agency of Natural Resources has identified Lake Region UHS with substantial enough unpermiable surfaces (roofs, paved and concrete side walks) to develop a storm water run-off plan. All entities with a minimum of three acres of impermiable surfaces must have a storm water permit by 1/1/2023. The cost of mitigating run-off is not known at this time.