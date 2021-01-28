The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate the disappearance of 18-year-old Leydi Lopez, who was last seen at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, leaving her home on Poker Hill Road in Underhill to go for a walk. Investigators are considering all possibilities related to this missing-persons case.
State police have learned that Lopez may have encountered an orange car that had slid off Poker Hill Road and a second vehicle, a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet, with a cap and building material in the bed, that had stopped to help pull the orange car back onto the road. Investigators would like to speak with the drivers of these vehicles about what they might have seen and encourage them to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.
Members of the Vermont State Police working on this investigation include members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Major Crime Unit and Field Force Division, along with special teams including Search and Rescue, K-9 Unit and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program. Colchester Technical Rescue also is assisting in ongoing search efforts.
Police continue to ask that anyone who has any information about this case or who may have seen Lopez call VSP Williston at 802-878-8111. People also may leave anonymous tips online at www.vtips.us.