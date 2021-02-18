As of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021
Statewide: Bare and dry roads will preside over most of the state this afternoon into the early evening. Roads may take on a light dusting of snow between 10PM and 1AM as a quick burst with nominal accumulations is in the forecast. Negligible winds and mild temps around 20°F
VTrans: No major winter maintenance activities are scheduled for this afternoon into the overnight hours. If you happen to encounter maintenance vehicles give them room to work and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.
