Southern Vermont: Snow showers are already making roads snow covered this morning. Expect slow and slippery roads throughout the day as snowfall is expected until late this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Bennington and Windham Counties. Temps in the teens rising a little to the mid 20’s as the day wears on.
Central Vermont: Some small-scale showers are forecast to bring a 1-2” of new snow during the day. This minor snow event will create some dusting along the roads, however with low temps should be easily blown off the roadways with traffic. No major travel impacts anticipated. Showers tapering off midafternoon and temps’ mid-teens to a high around 23°F
Northern Vermont: Similar mild snow show showers to the ones in Central VT however expect less snow accumulations the further north you go. Drivers should expect some snow dusted turning to slushy roads as traffic picks up for the morning commute. No major travel impacts anticipated. Temps in the single digits around the NEK moving up to the mid 20’s as the day progresses.
VTrans: Maintenance crews are out this morning scaping and treating roads, as necessary. Motorists can expect snow dusted/covered roads to turn to slush as these treatments go to work. Drivers should expect to encounter maintenance vehicles while on the road, so give them room to work and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.