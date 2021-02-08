As of 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021
Statewide Outlook: Clear skies during the day today into this afternoon and evening then clouding up through the night. Temps this afternoon only in the teens to around 20°. Commuters this afternoon and into the evening will have good driving conditions. Most all roads are bare and dry due to previously treated roads and today's ample amount of sunlight.
A look ahead: VTrans is anticipating a small weather system this evening that is forecast to bring some moderate winds and accumulations of around 2” overnight. Expect snow-coated roads Tuesday morning.
VTrans: Maintenance vehicles are out this afternoon in a smaller force continuing clean-up of areas of roadway that were affected by this weekend’s snowstorms. If and when you encounter maintenance vehicles give them room to work and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.
