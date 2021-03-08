Statewide: Commuters for this afternoon into this evening will continue to have mostly bare and dry roadways for good driving conditions. Today's sun will continue into the afternoon with temps coming in at the upper “20s to low 30s throughout the state. Tonight there is a slight chance of flurries to light snow showers mainly in the northern regions of Vermont with little to no accumulation. Vtrans is out today doing spot checks for areas of water run-off due to melting and treating as necessary.
VTrans: No major winter maintenance activity is planned for this afternoon into this evening. If you happen to encounter maintenance vehicles give them room to work, and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.
