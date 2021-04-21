As of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Statewide: Drivers will continue to see cold rainy weather this afternoon. Rain will rapidly transition to snow as the temp drops to below 30°F around dusk. Roadway users should plan for currently bare and wet roads to turn slushy especially on roadways above 1000’ Slick conditions may be present after dark. Snow and rain will taper off during the early morning hours Thursday leaving roads bare and wet roads for the morning commute. Mild winds mixed with snow may cause some visibility issues after dark.
VTrans: We are currently monitoring road conditions and will treat and clear roads as the need arises. If you happen to encounter maintenance vehicles actively working give them room to do so and Drive Safely!
For additional roadway condition information and roadway alerts:
VTrans website, Winter Weather Central: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter
Plow Finder: http://plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov/
Highway Webcams: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/rwis
New England 511: http://newengland511.org/Home/Index
VT-Alert: https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert
VTrans on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VTransontheroad/
VTrans on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AOTVermont