As of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Statewide: Drivers will see a major change in road conditions when compared with this morning’s icy/slushy commute. Roadway users should expect mostly bare and wet changing to mostly bare and dry roads as treatments along with bright sunshine go to work. When traveling on secondary roads be on the lookout for shady and cold spots where some “ironed” on ice may be present. Roadway temps in the upper twenties working their way down to the single digits overnight.
VTrans: No major winter maintenance activities are scheduled for this evening into the overnight hours. If you happen to encounter maintenance vehicles give them room to work and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.
For additional roadway condition information and roadway alerts:
VTrans website, Winter Weather Central: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter
Plow Finder: http://plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov/
Highway Webcams: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/rwis
New England 511: http://newengland511.org/Home/Index
VT-Alert: https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert
VTrans on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VTransontheroad/
VTrans on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AOTVermont