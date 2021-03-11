Statewide: Temperatures this afternoon continue to climb, currently in the upper ‘50s to low ‘60s with possibilities of some record highs being set this afternoon. Clouds increasing overnight with isolated rain showers. Motorists this afternoon and into the evening commute can expect to see mostly bare and dry roads. However, due to much snowmelt, many roads will be wet due to water run-off. Motorists need to also be aware that any culverts near roadways may also be at full capacity causing water to spill into roadways due to the warmer temps and rapidly melting snow.
A look ahead: Expect some possible travel delays on Sunday morning with moderate to mild snowfall expected throughout the state as the edge of winter storm Xylia moves through the area. VTrans is actively tracking this system and will have more to report as it moves closer to the region and modeling becomes more accurate.
VTrans: No major winter maintenance activity is planned for the day today. If you happen to encounter maintenance vehicles give them room to work, and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.