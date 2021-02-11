As of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021
Statewide Outlook: Roadway conditions going into this afternoon and evening commute are looking very favorable. Commuters traveling for the afternoon/evening drive will see that road surfaces will continue to follow suit with this morning's “VTrans A.M. Road Conditions Report” and be mostly bare and dry. Unseasonably cold temperatures are expected, especially during the overnight hours where temperatures will reach up to 5 below in Southern and Central Vermont, and as low as 10 below in Northern Vermont. Wind chills will be dangerously cold.
VTrans: No major winter maintenance activities are scheduled for this afternoon. If you do happen to encounter maintenance vehicles give them room to work and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.
For additional roadway condition information and roadway alerts:
VTrans website, Winter Weather Central: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter
Plow Finder: http://plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov/
Highway Webcams: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/rwis
New England 511: http://newengland511.org/Home/Index
VT-Alert: https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert
VTrans on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VTransontheroad/
VTrans on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AOTVermont
Media Inquiries:
During regular business hours (Mon-Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.), contact AOT's Public Outreach Manager at Amy.Tatko@vermont.gov or (802) 498-8025.
At all other times, contact AOT.TMC@vermont.gov.