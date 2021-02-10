As of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Statewide Outlook: VTrans is out in full force throughout the state this afternoon and into this evening. Continued snow falling over most of the state will make for slippery travel conditions. Motorists can expect roadways to be plowed but to continue to be snow-covered with blowing snow to a light glazing of slush making for slippery going. Motorists are asked to slow down and drive for the conditions of the roads.
Additional Information: Motorists are also advised to be aware of a one-lane closure on VT Rte. 14 in Calais near Pekin Brook Rd due to a motor vehicle crash. Other areas of awareness should be taken on VT Rte. 100 and US 4 area in Killington due to reports of Tractor-trailer units being stuck and restricting the travel lanes.
VTrans: Maintenance crews are out this afternoon scraping and treating roads, as necessary. Motorists can expect snow-dusted/covered roads to turn to slush as these treatments go to work. Drivers should expect to encounter maintenance vehicles while on the road, so give them room to work and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.
