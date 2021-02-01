As of 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021
Southern Vermont: Clouds increasing from south to north. Temps ranging from the mid to upper 20’s for this afternoon. Widespread snow beginning between 6 pm-11 pm, in Windsor and Eastern Rutland Counties, heavy at times. The greatest totals will be across portions of southern Vermont where amounts of 8 to 12 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. Travel will be difficult which will also impact the Tuesday morning and evening commute. Commuters should slow down and drive for the conditions of the roads. Vtrans will be out as this storm progresses patrolling, plowing, and treating roadways as necessary. Motorists are advised to allow for extra time if travel is necessary. Motorists are also advised to stay clear of Vtrans plows and give them room to work the storm and treat the roads.
Central and Northern Vermont: Widespread snow beginning between 8 PM to 11 PM. And continuing to tract northward. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches of snow are expected in areas below 1500' while 6 to 8 inches of snow are expected in areas above 1500' overnight. Locally higher amounts likely at higher elevations. Northcentral and northern Vermont commuters should have roads in fairly good shape for the early evening commute. However, as the evening goes on the storm will be working its way up and motorists are to be alert of this storm and the timeline of it impacting the roadways. VTrans is preparing and getting ready and will be making its presence known as this storm tracts across Vermont. Motorists are to be mindful and to stay clear of Vtrans plows as they Patrol and maintain the roadways.
Additional Information: Due to the storm, Massachusettes has issued a ban imposed on travel by tractor-trailers on all state roads between the hours of 10 a.m.-11:59 p.m, Monday 1 February. Please visit https://mass511.com/List/Alerts for more information.
A Look Ahead: VTrans continues to watch this Nor’easter as it works its way into the southern parts of the state for around 3 PM and spreads throughout the entire region by 8 PM. Significant snowfall is forecast for much of the state (upwards of a foot) The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the state from 3 P.M. this afternoon to 7 A.M. Wednesday. More details will be provided on this system at 3 P.M.
VTrans: Is planning major winter maintenance efforts during this approaching storm. If you do encounter maintenance vehicles give them room to work and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.
For additional roadway condition information and roadway alerts:
VTrans website, Winter Weather Central: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter
Plow Finder: http://plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov/
Highway Webcams: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/rwis
New England 511: http://newengland511.org/Home/Index
VT-Alert: https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert
VTrans on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VTransontheroad/
VTrans on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AOTVermont