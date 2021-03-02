Statewide: Overall conditions are calming down as temperatures are rebounding into the upper teens in the southern areas to the single digits in the northern areas of Vermont. lighter winds are expected this afternoon with light snow developing tonight and continuing into Wednesday. Highway commuters for this afternoon into the evening should find road conditions to be mostly favorable with clear and dry conditions. However, some areas of ironed-on hard snowpack may still exist, and to be aware of changing conditions that could occur. Secondary roads are showing a lot of the same, but more areas to be showing icing and hardpacked snow is likely. Motorists are advised to be alert when traveling through different town lines as road surface conditions can vary from one town to another, and be alert to these possible changing conditions. Again conditions are still bitterly cold so if you must travel, make sure your vehicle is well stocked and you are physically ready in the event you become stranded due to a breakdown or crash. Drivers should take a look at the tips and list of items to put in your car's winter survival kit found here.
Northern Vermont: A weakening clipper system will bring an initial period of light snow, mostly to the northern districts. Light snow will become more scattered in nature and transition to snow showers as it works north to south. As for timing, precipitation beginning around midnight tonight and tapering off by mid to late morning Wednesday. VTrans will monitor any incoming snow and prepare as necessary for implementing any road treatments.
Additional Info: (NWS): The Wind Chill Advisory has been canceled as temperatures have
moderated slightly and winds have relaxed. Nevertheless, cold temperatures and breezy conditions are expected to continue through the rest of the day.
VTrans: Crews were out this morning continuing to clean up downed trees, and other potential roadway hazards. If you happen to encounter maintenance vehicles give them room to work, and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.
