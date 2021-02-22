Southern Vermont: Drivers should expect to see snow covered roads and slow travel throughout the afternoon as widespread snow showers make their way through the area During periods of snowfall expect poor visibility especially after nightfall. Accumulations of over 6”possible in the upper elevations. Snowfall should taper off tonight around 9-10pm with bare and wet roads following shortly after.
Northern and Central Vermont: Early afternoon snow showers will bring some snow/slush covered roads to the area. Showers may become heavy at times creating low visibility and slick roadways. Fortunately, these showers will be quick moving and are forecast to be out of the area by 8-9PM. Once these showers have cleared the region treated roads will rapidly turn to bare and wet leaving drivers with decent driving conditions.
VT-9 Chain Up Law: At 2:30 PM VTrans activated the VT-9 Chain Up Law all commercial trucks traveling on VT-9 between Bennington and Wilmington are required to use chains. More information can be found here a notice will be posted on VTrans social media, 511 and VT-Alert when the chain up law has been deactivated.
VTrans: Maintenance crews are out plowing and treating roads. Crews will continue to be out taking care roads and mitigating hazards until this weather system is out of the area. If you happen to encounter maintenance vehicles give them room to work anddon’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely.