Northern Vermont: Afternoon commuters will continue to see some slushy roads as scattered rain and drizzle and small-scale snow showers continue minor accumulations of up to 1 ½” possible. This system of precipitation is forecast to be out of the region by 9-10PM leaving late night travelers with bare and wet pavement. Temps plummeting overnight to a low of 3°F and with winds of around 12mph windchills of -10°F are possible, drive safe and prepared.
Southern Vermont: Drivers south of White River Junction should expect light precipitation mostly bare and wet mixed with some and slushy roads throughout the afternoon. Rain transitioning to snow late evening with a dusting to ½” possible. High wind gusts and dropping temps may make for dangerous wind chills. If you must drive late this evening make sure your vehicle is equipped with the right stuff in case you become stranded and need to wait for help to arrive.
VTrans: No major winter maintenance activities are scheduled for this afternoon. Storm cleanup efforts are currently under way. If you happen to encounter maintenance vehicles give them room to work and don’t crowd the plow! Drive Safely. Plow will be out and about late tonight spot treating any icy roads.