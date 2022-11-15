As of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Statewide: Cold and calm conditions will continue for the afternoon commute and into the early evening with mostly bare and dry roads making for good driving conditions.
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 3:57 pm
Look Ahead: Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Windsor and Rutland Counties in Vermont from 10 PM Tuesday through 7 PM Wednesday, and for the rest of northern Vermont from midnight Tuesday through 7 PM Wednesday. Snowfall will overspread the region from south to north with moderate to heavy snowfall rates.
Impacts: Travel may be difficult with hazardous conditions impacting the Wednesday morning commute. Motorists should plan for reduced visibility and slippery roads and allow for extra time if travel is necessary.
VTrans: VTrans continues wrapping their late-season roadway projects and preparing equipment for the winter storm that is forecast to reach Vermont later tonight for the first early-season messy weather system. VTrans will be monitoring this system and heading out to plow and treat roads as necessary. If you happen to encounter maintenance vehicles give them room to work, and don’t crowd the plow! Drive safely for “Safe Roads at Safe Speeds”.
