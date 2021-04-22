Statewide: Scattered and isolated snow flurries this afternoon will be present this afternoon into early evening. These small-scale nuisance events are not expected to affect road conditions for the rest of the day. Drivers should expect mostly bare and wet roadways throughout the state with some areas above 1200’ being partially snow covered. Moderate winds of 15MPH with gusts upwards of 30MPH may cause some drifting and low visibility conditions. Temps are forecast to climb throughout the evening which alongside partly cloudy skies tomorrow should dry out the roadways.
VTrans: We will be out this evening monitoring road conditions and will treat and clear roads, as necessary. If you happen to encounter maintenance vehicles actively working give them room to do so and Drive Safely!
For additional roadway condition information and roadway alerts:
VTrans website, Winter Weather Central: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter
Plow Finder: http://plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov/
Highway Webcams: https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/rwis
New England 511: http://newengland511.org/Home/Index
VT-Alert: https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert
VTrans on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VTransontheroad/
VTrans on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AOTVermont